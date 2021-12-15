SCHWEIZER, Charles Dale



Charles Dale Schweizer, age 87, slipped quietly into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Woodland Country Manor, surrounded by his family. Charlie was born in Richmond, IN, on April 19, 1934, to the late Charles A. and Erma (Phenis) Schweizer. He was a 1952 graduate of Richmond High School, attended Earlham College, and in 1953 enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After 3 years of honorable service in Germany, Charlie attended Georgetown College, where he obtained his Bachelor in Education degree in 1960. It was at Georgetown that he met his "only true love", and on August 30, 1959, he married Betty L. Leach at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Illinois. Charlie was a cum laude graduate of Miami University, where he



obtained his Master's Degree, and later attended The College of Mount St. Joseph to become a certified reading specialist.



After graduation, Charlie began his 30 year teaching and coaching career at Union School, with a brief interval at Madison High School, before returning to the newly formed Lakota School District, where he taught English at Lakota Junior and Liberty Junior, coached basketball and football, and was



instrumental in beginning the Saturday intramural basketball program. He was always grateful to have had a career doing what he loved; it was never just a job. Charlie also taught at Temple Baptist College and the Butler County Christian Academy. Charlie umpired softball, including the Cincinnati Suds, and refereed basketball for many years. Besides serving as a deacon at Timberhill Baptist Church, Charlie utilized his teaching abilities in Sunday school, Children's Church and VBS through the years. Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Betty, in 2007, and by his son, Stephen Lee Schweizer, in 1984. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Rene Duncan (Todd) of Wayne Township, and by his grandson and very best friend, Austin Dale McKee, of Dayton, Ohio, of whom he was most proud. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Schweizer, of Richmond, IN, and his brother-in-law, William (Nancy) Leach, of Owaneco, IL, along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at Timberhill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Dr., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Timberhill Baptist Church. www.browndawsonflick.com.

