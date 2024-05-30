Sci, Frank M., Jr.



Frank Michael Sci Jr, Lt Col, USAF, Ret, 89, of Beavercreek, Ohio, transitioned on May 15, 2024, at home surrounded by his family. Frank proudly served in the Air Force for 30 years. Beyond his military service, Frank was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and athleticism - remaining quite physically active into his early 80's. Born September 22,



1934, in Johnstown Pennsylvania, Frank is the son of the late Frank and Mary Sci. Frank's legacy will live on in the hearts of his loving family, including his devoted wife of 56 years, LaVerne Kenon Sci, and his children LaFrae, LaTania, and Travis Sci. Frank often remarked philosophically, "Life is full of surprises... and they can't all be bad!" Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity AME Church, 1230 Wilberforce Clifton Rd, Xenia, Ohio.



