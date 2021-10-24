SCOTT, Betty J.



Age 93, late of Lima, Dayton, Kettering, and Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Trinity Community in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born January 2, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Edmund H. Hinders Sr. and



Viola V. Hinders (Schultz) (though until just 3 years ago we were told Mom was a New Year's Day baby and we



celebrated accordingly. Mom



also always said she was born "Elizabeth", but actually she was born Betty Jean Hinders). She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years George S. Scott (pictured above), her father-in-law Elfstathios Scotidas (Scott) and mother-in-law Jennie Larue (Goldsmith) Scotidas (Scott), her sister Maryann Campbell and husband Richard (Sid), her brother Edmund H. Hinders, II and wife Janet (Singer), and great-grandchildren Jamison A. Scott and Edward Scott Zdenek.



Betty is survived by her three children Greg (Patty) Scott, Tom (Ann) Scott and Susan Scott-Hernandez; her ten grandchildren Amy Juarez (Ben), Kathleen Zdenek (Brad), Bridgette Mize (Mike), Sheryl Gorman (Michael), Nicholas (Jackie), Jeffrey (Sarah), Colleen, David (Carrie), Tommy (Chelsea), and Julian Hernandez; and fourteen great-grandchildren Annalisa, Tayla, Victoria and Miranda Juarez, Peyton and Gavin Mize who called her "Best Grandma", Patric Scott who called her



"Mom", Ryan and Andrew Gorman, Alyson and James



Zdenek, Nora and Benjamin Scott, and Augustine Scott.



Betty and George worked side by side for 40 years at the Butcher Block, the business they owned and operated in



Kettering, Ohio, from 1966-2006.



Betty loved to work with her hands. If she wasn't tinkering around fixing something, she was refinishing furniture or wood carving. She was an avid bridge player for many years. When they were young, her children always looked forward to the evenings Mom hosted her bridge club as that meant plenty of snacks.



She loved her grand babies so very much; no one or nothing else mattered when they were around. Mom could keep them all in aprons and helping her bake for hours.



She always made sure everyone was taken care of before herself. She was so good about calling or stopping by to check in on family, friends, neighbors and customers. If you stopped by to see her, she would always try and feed you.



She remembered the special occasions in her family's and friend's lives and always made sure they received a card in



celebration.



Her kind words, gentle nature and encouragement were like a warm hug. She always saw the good in everyone.



Our thanks to the staff at Trinity Community in Beavercreek, and at Hospice of Dayton for the care of our Mom. A very, very special thank you to Charlene Hamilton of Dynamic



Senior Solutions for years of love, care and dedication to our Mom.



The family will receive friends at St. Albert the Great Church (3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio) Wednesday, October 27, 2021, for one (1) hour beginning at 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will follow immediately thereafter at Noon. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, blankets or other tributes, donations may be made to Trinity of Beavercreek, the Dayton Alzheimer's



Association, the Dayton Area Diabetes Association or ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) of Western Ohio, Hospice of Dayton and / or the charity of your choice. Online memories for the family can be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

