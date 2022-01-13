SCOTT, Betty G.



Betty G. Scott, age 89, passed away Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 28th, 1932, in Asa Creek, Kentucky, to the late Raymond and Elaine



(Fairchilds) Brown.



Betty retired from Troy City Schools as a cook. She was an avid collector of glassware.



She is survived by her son, Doug (Patty) Scott of Dayton, Ohio; her granddogs; brother, Daryl (Pam) Brown; sister, Cora Moore (Dave) Guy; as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Scott and brother, Doris Brown.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 14th, 2022, from 11AM-12PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will follow at 12PM with Pastor Seth Fallon



officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue,



Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lewisgillum.com.

