Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SCOTT, BETTY

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCOTT, Betty G.

Betty G. Scott, age 89, passed away Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 28th, 1932, in Asa Creek, Kentucky, to the late Raymond and Elaine

(Fairchilds) Brown.

Betty retired from Troy City Schools as a cook. She was an avid collector of glassware.

She is survived by her son, Doug (Patty) Scott of Dayton, Ohio; her granddogs; brother, Daryl (Pam) Brown; sister, Cora Moore (Dave) Guy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Scott and brother, Doris Brown.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 14th, 2022, from 11AM-12PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will follow at 12PM with Pastor Seth Fallon

officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue,

Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lewisgillum.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home

28 Harding Ave

Jackson, OH

45640

https://www.lewisgillum.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KELLY, Michael
2
TRACY, Louis
3
COPE, Mary
4
HALCOMB, Champ
5
BARR, Shirley
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top