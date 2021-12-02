dayton-daily-news logo
X

SCOTT, Clarice

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCOTT, Clarice Collins

Clarice Collins Scott, 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2021, in her residence. Service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Greater Prayer Garden C.O.G.I.C, 600 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Pastor Howard D. McMahon officiating. Rev Richard Allen William, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
JONES, Richard
3
HAMILTON, Wayne
4
HOLLOWAY, Alice
5
AYERS, Ronald
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top