SCOTT, D'Juan

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SCOTT, Sr.,

D'Juan Anthony

Age 33, of Riverside, Ohio, entered into eternal rest

Sunday, November 29, 2020. Family will greet friends Thursday, December 10 (today), from 12:00pm-1:30pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Funeral Services beginning at 1:30pm. For a complete remembrances and to share your

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

