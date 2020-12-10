SCOTT, D'Juan

SCOTT, Sr.,



D'Juan Anthony



Age 33, of Riverside, Ohio, entered into eternal rest



Sunday, November 29, 2020. Family will greet friends Thursday, December 10 (today), from 12:00pm-1:30pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Funeral Services beginning at 1:30pm. For a complete remembrances and to share your



