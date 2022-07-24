dayton-daily-news logo
SCOTT, Dorothy

SCOTT, Dorothy E.

Of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned this life on July 17, 2022. Dorothy is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and retired from the Dayton Daily News. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Etta Smith; and brother, Ronnie Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Scott (Moyler); son-in-law, David Moyler; and granddaughter, Micah Dwarica, all of Silver Spring, MD; her sister, Priscilla Moon of Dayton, OH; nephew, Robert Moon and his wife, Precious; nieces, Imani and Miya Moon, all of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Michelle Stoner Smith; nephew, Joshua Smith (Joni); and niece, Wonder Renee Smith; and grand-nephew and nieces, Joshua Spencer Smith II, Ciara June and Shenell Renee Lynn Smith, all of Takoma, WA; and aunt, Marlene (Smith) Eskridge of Dayton, OH; and a loving and devoted host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in Dorothy's honor 11:00 AM Monday, July 25, at Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00 AM until the time of service. (Masks Are Required). COVID testing prior to coming recommended. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

