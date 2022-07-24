SCOTT, Dorothy E.
Of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned this life on July 17, 2022. Dorothy is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and retired from the Dayton Daily News. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Etta Smith; and brother, Ronnie Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Scott (Moyler); son-in-law, David Moyler; and granddaughter, Micah Dwarica, all of Silver Spring, MD; her sister, Priscilla Moon of Dayton, OH; nephew, Robert Moon and his wife, Precious; nieces, Imani and Miya Moon, all of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Michelle Stoner Smith; nephew, Joshua Smith (Joni); and niece, Wonder Renee Smith; and grand-nephew and nieces, Joshua Spencer Smith II, Ciara June and Shenell Renee Lynn Smith, all of Takoma, WA; and aunt, Marlene (Smith) Eskridge of Dayton, OH; and a loving and devoted host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in Dorothy's honor 11:00 AM Monday, July 25, at Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00 AM until the time of service. (Masks Are Required). COVID testing prior to coming recommended. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
