SCOTT, Kent

SCOTT, I, Kent Patrick



Age 56, made his transition from his earthly home to his heavenly home on September 14, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness. Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, at 1:00pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family friends will begin at 11:00 am until the time of service.



