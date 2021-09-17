dayton-daily-news logo
SCOTT, Kent

SCOTT, I, Kent Patrick

Age 56, made his transition from his earthly home to his heavenly home on September 14, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness. Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, at 1:00pm in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family friends will begin at 11:00 am until the time of service.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

