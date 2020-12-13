SCOTT, Mark A.



MARK A. SCOTT, 56, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Mark enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. A gathering of



family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 16th from 3-5:00 p.m. in the LITTELTON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.



www.littletonandrue.com



