SCOTT, Mark A.
MARK A. SCOTT, 56, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Mark enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. A gathering of
family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 16th from 3-5:00 p.m. in the LITTELTON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral