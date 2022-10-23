SCOTT, Mary

SCOTT (Hullinger), Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen (Hullinger) Scott, 85, died Friday, October 14, 2022, after a lifetime of extending kindness to others. Daughter of Clark County farmers, Myron Myers Hullinger and Almeda Mae (Shaffer) Hullinger, Mary graduated from Northwestern High School in 1955 and attended Wittenberg University as a music and business major. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, she spent nearly four decades at Ohio Edison/First Energy as secretary to the division manager, served the Van Dyke Club and the Rotary, and according to her various bosses and coworkers, enabled those around her to shine and succeed. Mary was always well known for her positive supporting spirit and smiling face.



Mary was an excellent musician from a young age starting at Terre Haute (Ohio) Methodist Church, over her life span playing piano, guitar, organ, and accordion. She accompanied other musicians throughout Clark and Champaign counties, remembering thousands of songs and amassing a tremendous sheet music collection which spanned works from over nine decades. An avid reader, Mary collected hundreds of books many of which she donated to Springfield's Warder Public Library so that others might enjoy them, too. Mary's vast and amazing gardens will be remembered by her former neighbors in Parkridge Acres, where she lived for nearly forty years, as well as those who visited their homestead "Seven Bears" on Springfield-Jamestown Road, where she and her husband Scotty created and tended six acres of beautiful flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees for the last two and a half decades. A lover of all animals, especially birds and cats, she fed and fostered many indoor and outdoor creatures over her life assuring they all had the best of care and comfort. As "Grandma Mary" she provided her granddaughters with classic toys, nurtured their creativity, and cherished their drawings, Play-Doh sculptures, and duct tape flowers. Last year she was thrilled with a grandsons/great-grandson family visit where she was able to meet her 1 year old great-great-grandson.



Preceded in death this past July by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Landon "Scotty" Scott, founder/operator of Universal Travel; Mary is survived by sister, Martha (Talmadge) Algren, sister, Miriam (Ralph) Shaffer, and brother-in-law, Ed Davis. Mary is also survived by her children: son, Rick (Suzanne Stewart), daughter, Tammy (Sam Angelo), daughter, Kim (Mark Derwent); granddaughters, Mary and Hannah Derwent; grandsons, Sam (Rhia) Angelo and Chancelor (Jackie) Wheelbarger; great-grandson, James (Hannah) Foulkes and great-great-grandson, Ezra Foulkes, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their progeny. As wished, she will be cremated without ceremony and her ashes scattered at a favorite location. Special thanks to the fine staff at Wooded Glen who tended Mary's final months and kept her blooming right to the end.



