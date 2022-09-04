SCOTT, Robert G.



Age 72, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his residence. Robert was a Civil Engineer with HR Gray and Associates, retiring after 26 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the National Rifle Association. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Sammy and Carrie Scott, and daughter, Jennifer L. Cross. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia K.; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha M. and Cory Ellis; son and daughter-in-law, Robert G. Jr. and Heather Scott; son-in-law, Mark Cross; grandchildren, Brittney, Logan, Emily, Kaitlynn and Michael; great-grandchildren, Levi and Dixie; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

