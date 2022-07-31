SCOTT, Stacy
Age 61, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. Walk through visitation will be held 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.comvirtual streaming link available.
