SCOTT, Steven



Age 67, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Virtual streaming link available. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

