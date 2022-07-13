SCOTT-WEAVER, Carolyn Sue "Khackie"



76, of Chicago, Illinois, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Edwards Hospital, Naperville, Illinois. She was born on June 26, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Tansey) Scott. Carolyn graduated from Springfield South High School in 1964. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in the Payroll department for 10 years and at United Parcel Service (UPS) in the Billing department for 8 years. Carolyn was a seamstress, designed her own clothing and participated in several local fashion shows. She was a social butterfly that enjoyed snuggle time with family pets and loved many creative hobbies to include cake decorating, ceramic design, and hosting Tupperware home parties. Carolyn enjoyed swimming and vacationing at Virginia and Myrtle beaches. Survivors include one daughter, Kellie Shai Weaver of Chicago, IL; one sister, Phyllis (Kenneth) Terhune-Barnes of Detroit, Michigan; niece, Tamala (Steven) Terhune- Lewis of Redondo Beach, CA; nephew, Shawn Terhune Sr.; Los Angeles, CA, great-nephew, Shawn Terhune Jr. Los Angeles, CA; great-nieces, Sienna Lewis, Ashley Lewis; Redondo Beach, CA; special cousins, Marva Davis-Boswell of Columbus, OH, Brenda Davis-Williams of Springfield, OH, Jacquelyn Williams, Lamont Walker of Alexandria, VA, and an additional host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Minnie Davis. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2-3 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Carolyn's life will begin at 3 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Beverly Simmons officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



