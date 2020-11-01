SCOVIL, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 93, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at home with family. Bob was born in Osborn (Fairborn), Ohio. He attended Wilbur Wright H.S. (Class of 45), and lettered in track. During high school, he worked for the B&O Railroad and ACME Pattern & Tool Company. In Dec. 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Destroyer USS



Sigourney (DD-643) Western Central Pacific in WW II, receiving the WW II Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal. On June 11, 1949, Bob married Cecilia Ann (Zenni) (d. May 3, 2005) who was a devoted Catholic. Bob and Cecilia were actively involved in the American Lebanese Club and helped to establish St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church. Bob attended Patterson Co-Op Trade School, worked at Dayton Scale Div. Holbert Mfg. for over 43 years, and served as Union Steward for IUE Local 768. Bob volunteered for the Red Cross and served as a medical courier. Bob's greatest love was his family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecilia; his parents, Leroy "Roy" R. Scovil and Mabel G. (Durnbaugh) Scovil; brother, Clarence. He is survived by his two sisters, Betty Jeffrey and Willetta Scovil; brother-in-law, Capt. Martin "M" Zenni USN (Ret.); son,



Steven (Charla) Scovil; two grandchildren, Marci (engaged to Mathew Doney), Emily; and step-grandson, Matthew; plus a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews from around the country. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Funeral Service on Saturday,



November 7, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Tobias Funeral Home, followed by Military Honors rendered at the Gravesite. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Mask will be required for all services and social distancing will be facilitated. The family wants to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice of Dayton for all the wonderful care they gave to Bob. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert's memory to



Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. (Funeral service is being live streamed via the Tobias website at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com)

