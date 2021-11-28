SCOVILLE, Barbara Ann



Age 79, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born to the late Frank and Loretta King on March 11, 2021, in Excello, Ohio. Barbara was a cafeteria worker for



several years at the Amanda School in Middletown City School District. She is survived by her loving children Paula (Mark



Jeffers) King, Paul Scoville, Tonia (Joe) Burton; grandchildren Malory Burton, David Hollon, Karie Foster and her loving cats. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin Paul Scoville; parents and brothers Ralph, Harold, Fred and Earl. A graveside service will take place at Woodside Cemetery,



Middletown, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 12:00 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Barbara to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. To leave an online



condolence to the family, please visit



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



