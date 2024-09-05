Scrivner, Leroy L.



Leroy L. Scrivner, 91 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at Hospice of Blue Ash. He was born in Estill County, Kentucky on January 11, 1933, the son of the late Grover and Emma (Logston) Scrivner. Leroy was a retired Pipefitter for Progressive Plumbing, member of UA Local 392 and member of Princeton Pike Church of God. Leroy is survived by his wife Betty (Belden) Scrivner; son Terry (Mary) Scrivner; daughter Judith Scrivner; two grandchildren, Matthew Miracle and Megan (Nick) Kraft; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Marie Miracle and seven siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024 from 11-12pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 12pm with Pastor Jake Jacobs officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



