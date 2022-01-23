SCURLOCK, Bertha



Beloved Mother and Widow of Jim Scurlock, Bertha (Bea) Scurlock passed away on January 7, 2022, in Napa, California, at the age of 87.



She was born in Campton, Kentucky, to Troy and Elsie Stamper in 1934. She lived most of her life in Franklin, Ohio.



She enjoyed tending to her flowers, volunteering at Atrium Hospital and spending time with family and her numerous friends. She was very dedicated to her church family.



She is predeceased by her husband Jim Scurlock, six siblings, daughter Deborah Tibbs, and grandson Joshua Tibbs.



She is survived by her son John Tibbs, daughter Shirley Tibbs-Harper (Dennis), grandson Jeremy Tibbs (Justine), granddaughter Taylor Harper, nephew Danny Mayhon, and niece Donna Hayes.



Bea spent the last four months of her life very happy living in California surrounded by her loving family.



Bea's daughter Shirley would like to thank all of the friends and family in Ohio who continued to support her mother in the last years of her life.

