SCURLOCK, Sherry

SCURLOCK (nee Gray), Sherry Lynn



Born February 26, 1943, to Paul and Helen Gray of Tipp City, Ohio, Sherry passed away peacefully April 14, 2021, at the age of 78.



Sherry grew up outside Tipp City with her parents, brother Paul, and always at least one Collie. From an early age, she loved dogs, singing and reading. She attended Tipp City High School where she sang in the choir, played in the marching band and played basketball and volleyball.



She attended Miami University where she played on the women's basketball team and earned a BA in English in 1965. Later that year, she married Jack Scurlock. They had a son,



Jeffrey in 1970 and a daughter Melissa in 1972.



Sherry taught English to high school students in Fayetteville, North Carolina, then Valley View, Madison and Monroe High Schools in Ohio.



She earned an MA in Education from Wright State University and taught literature and composition at Sinclair College, Wright State and Miami Universities.



A devoted grandmother, she will be missed and remembered by Devin, Samantha, Isabella, Julia and Jack.



She was also an adopted mother to eleven dogs through the years - Sparky, Laddie, Rusty, Spike, Chipper, Scamp, Heidi, Flash, Prince, Abby and Zach.



She sung in local choirs and along to the radio. Her favorite vacation spot was Destin, Florida, where she requested her ashes be scattered.



Sherry was a devout Christian who found joy and solace in her faith. She had Lewy body dementia in her final years and handled her gradual transition sweetly and bravely.



Her memorial service will be at Anderson Funeral Home at 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, May 1, 2021, with visitation



beginning at 11 am and the funeral to follow at 1pm.



