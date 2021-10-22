SEARS, Lucy Mae



Lucy Mae Sears, known by many as Granny, 100 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home October 19, 2021. She was born to the late Barne and Martha Snell on April 25, 1921, in Mt. Victory, Kentucky. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Clark County Beagle Club where she won Field Champion with her beloved dog Tommy. She loved cooking for her family. Lucy was the Head Cook at Tecumseh Local Schools for over 20 years. She spent many years volunteering at the concession stand for Friday night football games. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan never missing a game or them showing their 4-H and FFA projects. Lucy was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and never missed a game on TV. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Mike) Mastin and Renee (Craig) Eier; grandchildren Michael Mastin, Jeff Mastin, Zeke Eier, Jake Eier and Lucy Eier; great-grandchildren, Wade, Clay, Kylee and Mae Mastin, Emily, Riley, Luke and Aubree Mastin and Xander Eier; brothers, David Snell and Charles Snell; favorite niece Becky Holland, and many other relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Victor Sears; brothers, Ray, Elmer Lee, Kay, Clell, Billy and Bobby; sister Sarah; special friend Joe Tricker. Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 4-6pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle. The service to honor Lucy's life will be held on Monday at Bethel Baptist Church 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield, OH, at 11 am. The family would like to thank her caregivers Shelia, Carmel, Rachel, Sissy, Amber and Judy and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and her nurse Carlos. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Lucy's name. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



trostelchapman.com



