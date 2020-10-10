SEASE, Herbert Lloyd Herbert Lloyd Sease, age 97, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Brethren's Retirement Community in Greenville. He was born August 4, 1923, to the late Herschel Webster & Elizabeth (Wissinger) Sease in Laura, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Lois Louise (Reck) Sease and sister Linda Howell. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Steve (Patsy) Sease of Potsdam and Pamela (Bill) Howell of Arcanum; grandchildren Heather, Jessica, Melissa, and Brian (Stephanie); great-granddaughter Hannah; brother Raymond Sease of Arcanum. Herbert served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Church. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, October 13, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St, Greenville, OH 45331. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

