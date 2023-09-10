Sebald, Rosalie



Rosalie Sebald, 70, passed away at home on September 6, 2023 after an almost 8 year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sebald, parents, Wilbur and Edna Bloom, and her eldest sister JoAnne (Charles) VanCleve. Rosie, as everyone called her, was happy and fun to be around living her life with no regrets. She is survived by her siblings Ted (Kristin) Hornsby, Linda (Donald) Rogers, and Cathy Strickland. Her children, Marcia Powell, Suzzanne (Samuel) Shepherd, and Dennis Lipps, along with her many grandchildren will miss her dearly. In her youth she was competitive in gymnastics, and she continued sporting through her love of horses, poker, pool, and bingo. You could find her for many years at Ohio Valley Antique Mall where she sold collectibles from her booth and also worked as a cashier. A memorial will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Daysprings Montessori School in Fairfield from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.



