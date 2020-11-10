SEBASTIAN, Claude Ellis



Age 90, of Chapin, SC, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in



Canoe, Kentucky, on February 24, 1930, to the late Sarah (Cornett) and Ed Sebastian. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Ohio where he began 30+ years of work with Dayton Progress eventually retiring as a Vice-President. He was an avid golfer and loved sharing his passion of being on the water with family and friends whether it was boating, water skiing, or fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalene (Rosie) Fox



Sebastian; 3 sisters, Alma Turner, Alda Spicer, and Mary Lou Sebastian; and his brother James D. Sebastian. Claude is survived by his daughter, Tanya Adin; his granddaughter, Dawn (John Buchner) Adin; his 2 great-grandchildren, Lilliana &



August; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Masks will be required as the family receives friends 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. The Funeral Service will be Private for the family. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

