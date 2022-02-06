SEBASTIAN, Hensley "H.D."



Age 96, of Kettering, OH, formerly of Lebanon, OH, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, January 28, 2022. H.D. was born on January 23, 1926, to the late Reed and Etta Mae (Best)



Sebastian, in Danville, KY. H.D. was the oldest of six children. When H.D. turned 18 he enlisted with the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Construction Battallion, which is commonly



referred to as the SeaBee's in the South Pacific. After returning home H.D. married Beatrice (Bea) Miller and they raised a family together. H.D. worked for Indianapolis electrotype, McCall's publishing as an Electrotype setter eventually moving to Kettering, OH, in 1965 for his job. H.D. was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice, and children, Donald Lee



Sebastian and Donna Richards (nee Sebastian). He is survived by two daughters, Pattie Sebastian and Cindy (Dave)



Sebastian-Broadstock; grandsons, Shawn (Julie) Clark, Jamie Clark, Devin (Sara) Cables; great-grandchildren, Kelsey,



Nevaeh, Dylan, Sebastian, Paisley and Chloe. A visitation will be held from 11AM-12PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. A Celebration of H.D.'s Life will be held at 12PM, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dayton chapter of Disabled American Veterans, 2000 Allbrook Dr., WPAFB, OH 45433. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Zionsville, IN, on Wednesday, February 9. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com