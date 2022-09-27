SEBASTIAN, Joni Lynn



Age 63 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Joni was born August 23, 1959, in Dayton, OH. She was daughter of the late Franklin Holcomb and Janet (Morelock) Gibbs. She loved watching and caring for the hummingbirds in her backyard, and cuddling with her dog Waffles. Mushroom hunting and gardening were her favorite past times, of which she never grew tired. Joni is survived by her mother, Janet Gibbs; husband, Steven Sebastian; son, Steven Sebastian; daughter, Jana (Josh) Caperton; grandson, Cole Caperton; brother, Michael Holcomb; many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Holcomb; stepfather, Herbert Gibbs; grandparents, Gladys and Charles Howard. A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any animal rescue center, in Joni's memory.

