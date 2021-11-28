Sebralla, Anna

SEBRALLA (née Hoover), Anna Jean



85, of High Point, NC, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home.



Born February 8, 1936, in Cambria County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Harry G. Hoover and the late Emily Patton Hoover. Mrs. Sebralla was a homemaker and a faithful Roman Catholic.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Barry P. Sebralla, daughter, Karen S. Black (David), son, Barry P. Sebralla, Jr. (Maria), sister, Molly Snizek (William), and eight grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David G. Sebralla, brothers, Alan Hoover and David



Hoover, and grandson, Jim Black.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary



Catholic Church with Fr. Peter Leonard, O.S.F.S. officiating. Inurnment will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the Mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome for Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD, 21201, www.support.crs.org.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.



Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, NC is in charge of arrangements.

