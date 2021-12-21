SECH, Dolores A.



Dolores A. Sech, age 87, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the home of her daughter. She was born December 31, 1933, in Covington, KY, to the late Elmer and Edna (Morrow) Gruenloh. Dolores enjoyed her friends and spending time dancing. She liked watching Jeopardy and college



basketball, especially the Gonzaga Bulldogs. She was a loving and devoted mom who was always generous. She leaves behind a loving daughter, Kristi Roberts; a son, Mark (Rachel) Byrd; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a special niece, Susan Sant; and a special friend, Imogene Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joy Byrd; sister, Betty (Sid) Medley; brother, Jack (Faye) Gruenloh; and son-in-law, Benny Roberts. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for their exceptional care of Dolores. Per her request, there will be no services. Her final resting place will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at



