SEDLAK, William L.



Bill passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, OH. He was born August 1, 1937, in Toledo, to Dolores (Cannon) and Louis Sedlak, the first of 9 children. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following a 24-year career which included duty in Vietnam, Bill retired as a Senior Master Sargeant. He then went into civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB as a contractor/logistician for the K.C. 135 Program Office. He



contributed many exemplary contributions over the next 10 years he served in this capacity.



On the 8th of August 1959, Bill married the girl next door, Nancy Keeley. They were married for 62 years and enjoyed their worldly travels together. Bill and Nancy were active in their memberships at VFW Post 9966 and the American Legion 0286, New Carlisle, Ohio.



Bill is survived by his wife Nancy; brother Larry (Terry); sisters Janice Kersetter, Kathy (John) Hatfield, Barbara (Rick) Manion, and Deanna Nagangast; sisters-in-law Joanne (Pete) Zunk,



Carol Keeley, and Patti Sedlak-Schinharl, and brother-in-law Tim (Connie) O'Connor. He was preceded in death by his



parents, brothers Tom, Jim, and Jack Simkus, sister Donna



O'Connor, Nancy's parents Ruth and Robert Keeley, brothers-in-law Bob Keeley and Don Kerstetter.



Family and friends may visit following Covid safeguards at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the



Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the donor's choice.

