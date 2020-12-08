SEDORIS, MARY

SEDORIS (Rugh),



Mary Lucille



Mary Lucille Rugh Sedoris, age 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on June 24th, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Reverend Verling R. Rugh and Lucile (Brown) Rugh. Her family was her life and she will be forever missed by her caregiving husband of 68 years, Dr. Robert "Bob" D. Sedoris, daughter , Darlene (Dave) Barrett of Logan, Ohio, son, Craig (Pam) Sedoris of Dublin, Ohio, dearly beloved grandson, Casey R. Sedoris of Washington D.C., sister, Karis R. Lyon of Akron, Ohio, sister-in-law, Shirley Lare of Alliance, Ohio, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth A. Watts of Ellicottville, New York. Mary was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was an avid OSU football fan! Mary spent her career as a music educator in the Northwestern and Springfield City Schools at all grade levels. In partnership with her husband, she was the business manager for Music-Stage and Choral Arts of Springfield. Mary was a violinist in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. In September, Mary received a letter from a former student who had her as his music teacher in the 1st through the 8th grade, starting in her first year of teaching in 1951, who ultimately became a music educator in the Springfield area himself. He wrote, "I am very grateful to have this opportunity to thank you for the positive influence you had on me when I was in elementary and middle school. I was in the first grade when I first met you. Such a run down, dreary building but you always brought brightness when we had music. I will always be so grateful for the wonderful people whom God sent to introduce me to the world of music. You are right at the top of the list. So, my sincerest thanks to you." Multiply that by thousands. That is her legacy - the gift of music appreciation for her students to carry throughout their lives. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dayton and suggests that in lieu of flowers, that any memorial contributions, in her name, be made to them. To leave expressions of sympathy and view her memorial video visit www.littletonandrue.com.



