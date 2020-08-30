X

SEE, BROCK

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SEE, Jr., Brock Chase Brock Chase See, Jr., infant son of Tra-Lynn Hall and Brock Chase See, Sr., was born silently at Springfield Regional Medical Center on August 25, 2020. Although he was taken too soon, his tiny heart left a big imprint on so many others. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Braelynn See; grandparents, Anastasia (Billie) Hall and Roger (Angie) See; great-grandparents; and so many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a private balloon release for his family and close friends. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/

