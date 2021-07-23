SEECH, Stephanie

dayton-daily-news logo
SEECH (Leiss), Stephanie A.

Age 52, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence in Miamisburg, OH. Stephanie was born in Columbus, OH, where she was a 1987 graduate of Worthington High School and attended The Ohio State University. She had a long career in banking at various banks. She was an avid

gardener, loved to cook and spend time with family at gatherings and the beach. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark of 23 years; daughter Maryck; parents, Richard and Cheryl Leiss; sister, Cindy (Craig) Witker and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Stephanie's memory. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 23 at SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Rd. in Columbus, followed by visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. To sign

Stephanie's online guestbook or to share a special memory please visit www.schoedinger.com.

