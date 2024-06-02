Seegmueller, Robert Lynn



Robert Lynn Seegmueller "Bob", 65, passed away May 18th, 2024. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Catherine Seegmueller, and his sister, Carolyn Hill. Bob is survived by sisters, Sandy and Joe Miko, Cathy and Dave Mahle, and by his nieces and nephews Robin, Tom, Jeff, Lori, Matt, Mike, Michelle, Stephanie and Steve. Bob also had many great-nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews. He worked almost 40 years at Arrow Wine and was fortunate to have many great coworkers and friends. He was a devout fan of the UD Flyers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Burial will be private at the wishes of the family. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday June 9th from 2-5pm at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Kettering in the Buckeye Room, 262 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429



