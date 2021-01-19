SEELEY, Rodney N.



Rodney N. Seeley, age 59 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Friday, January 15, 2021. Rodney was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 29, 1961, to Donald Seeley and Judith Popp Seeley. Rodney is survived by his children, Matthew N. Seeley and Amanda (Anthony) Rose; stepchildren, Gayle LeGris



and David Vennefron; grandchildren, Kara and Rylee Seeley, Kaylen and Mackenzie Rose, Sophia and Ethan LeGris; siblings, his twin brother and best friend, Courtney Seeley and sister, Victoria Brandenburg; nephew, Jacob Brandenburg. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Judith Seeley; and his wife, Retha Seeley. Rodney proudly worked for Hamilton Caster & Manufacturing Company of Hamilton, OH for 40+ years. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Kingsgate HOA, 7473 Kingsgate Way, West Chester, OH 45069 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. www.browndawsonflick.com.

