SEEVERS, Patricia Ann

Age 84, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born July 1, 1936, to Clifford and Mary (Kirby)

Ellis in Middletown, OH. She was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting and reading. Pat is survived by her husband of 68 years, William E. Seevers and her daughter, Debbie (Dan) Rountree of Monroe, OH; sisters, Judy (Vernon) Manning,

Janet Harris, Terry Morrison and Kim (Robert) Ferguson. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life will follow on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Roger Green officiating. Interment will take place at Grace Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at


