SEFTON, James L.
James L. Sefton, age 84, of Shandon, Ohio, passed away on November 30, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on December 16, 1936, in Shandon, Ohio, the son of Floyd and Mamie (Morris)
Sefton. He graduated from Ross High School and was
employed for 32 years at Ford Motor Company. On May 25, 1957, he married Jacquelyn Mick at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Jim served on the
Morgan Township Fire Department for over 20 years and was a former Assistant Chief. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Sefton; sons, James Sefton, Gerald (Rhonda) Sefton, and
Michael (Tina) Sefton; grandchildren, Jena (Zach), Joe, Sondra, Casey, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Aldin, Braya, and
Landen; one brother, Bill (Marilyn) Sefton; two sisters-in-law, Dot and Carol Sefton; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Nicole and Anna; three brothers, George Sefton, Glenn (Agnes) Sefton, and Gene Sefton; and daughter-in-law Pamela Sefton. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young
Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on
Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in
Shandon. If desired, memorials may be made to the Morgan Township Fire Dept., PO Box 4, Okeana, OH 45053. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH
45014