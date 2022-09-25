dayton-daily-news logo
X

Seibel, Raymond

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SEIBEL, Raymond Eugene

Age 81 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was a Cold War veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed at Cecil Airfield. Ray retired from Butt Construction Company as a Project Superintendent and also volunteered at Five Rivers MetroParks. He coached his sons for many years at Englewood Hills Little League and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Susan (Dawson) Seibel, sons: Rob (Danielle) Seibel, Ron (Betsey) Seibel, John (Heather) Seibel, step-children: Collette (Johnny) Chapel-Livia, Tonya Maddox, Ronald Marks, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister: Nancy (Mel) Seibel, brothers: Ralph Seibel, Randy Seibel, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Emerson and Helen (Hardin) Seibel and sister: Shirley Seibel. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
KUNTZ, Kenneth
4
BRASSER, Jean
5
GOLDBERG, Margaret
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top