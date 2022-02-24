SEIBEL, Ruth Pauline



Age 87, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton



following an extended illness.



She was born in Phillipsburg, Ohio, on October 18, 1934, to the late Noah (Edna) Surber. Pauline was a lifetime member at the Salem Church of the Brethren in Phillipsburg. She worked her career with McCall/Dayton Press. After



retirement Pauline and her husband Junior moved to Colon, Michigan, on Long Lake. There, she decided to go back to work part-time at Abbott Magic Co, where she did everything from office work, dying silk, and made feathered flowers for magicians. Pauline and Junior loved to go fishing, take the pontoon boat out, or even go gambling for a while. She was a member and past president for the Lioness Club and often aided with the Lion's Club as well. In 2009 she moved back to Brookville and became active in different card clubs and



enjoyed spending time with her family. Pauline will be missed by all the family and friends she leaves behind.



Pauline is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior Seibel; sister, Mabel Chromey; brothers-in-law, Bud Chromey, Kenny Kauffman, and niece, Peggy Ann Mescher.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Jeff Jones) Seibel; grandchildren, Jared Jones, Jessica (Joe) Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Logan Montgomery, Grace Montgomery; sister, Mary L. Kauffman; brother-in-law, Rodney (Sue) Seibel; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Gary) Hefelfinger; many nieces and nephews; companion, Ken Yost, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, 1pm, at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH. A visitation will be held on Friday the 25th, at the funeral home, from 11am – 1pm leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of



Dayton, hopsiceofdayton.org. Condolences may be sent by



going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

