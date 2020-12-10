SEIFERT, Robert Lee



Robert Lee Seifert was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 29, 1930, and passed away on December 6, 2020. He attended Chaminade Julienne High School from 1940-1944 and went on to study at The Ohio State University and the University of Dayton. He graduated with three Bachelor degrees, one being Science in Education and the other two in the Arts as well as a Masters in History. Robert served in the US Army achieving the rank of Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He became a teacher of government and psychology at Belmont High School. He was an avid outdoorsman, international traveler, an avid book collector and a renaissance master of history and literary classics. Robert was a kind father and he will be greatly missed by his past students and many friends. He is



preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo and son, Eric Robert; he is survived by his son, Steve Seifert and cousin, Lew Keyser of Lakewood Ranch, FL. "Every man dies, not every man really lives, my father really lived." Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont.

