SEIM, Berman D.



Age 84, of New Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born on December 6, 1938, in New Lebanon, Ohio, to his parents, Noah and Alberta Seim. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Seim. Berman is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marietta Seim; daughter, Monica (Guy) Virag; son, Michael Seim; and daughter, Melody Seim; grandchildren, Nathan and Sarah Virag, and Rebekah, Noah, and Andrew Seim; also, sisters-in-law, Vera Seim and Henrietta Hart; and many more family members and friends. Berman owned and operated Seim's Hardware and Welding. He enjoyed welding, fabricating, and visiting with people. He was a great encourager for his entire family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Thursday, March 9th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, March 10th also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Eversole Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Lebanon Rescue in memory of Berman. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

