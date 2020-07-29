SEITTER, William Charles "Bill" 74, of Middletown, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on April 20, 1946, in Middletown to the late Oliver & Ruth (Pratt) Seitter. Bill worked in the maintenance dept. for AK Steel for 30 years retiring in 1999. Recently he worked for Warren Co. Parks at Armco Park as a grounds keeper. He was an avid golfer, well-traveled explorer with a bigger than life personality. Member of the Moose Lodge # 501, a social dance club and former Madison H.S. Alumni Class of 1964. He is lovingly survived by a son, William C. Seitter II (Kris McGuire); his daughters, Rebecca Malott and Anna Marie Seitter; his four grandchildren, Mackenzie Seitter, Avarie, Cecillia and Reece Malott and his brother, John (Lois) Seitter. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31st from 5-7:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



