SELBY, David Alan



Age 69, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Atrium Medical



Center. He was born April 15, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to Alan and Molly Selby. He was a production foreman for Atlas Roofing, retiring in 2015. He liked flying his drone, fishing and was a scuba diver trainer. He loved to work on cars, especially his prized corvette. David is survived by his wife, Jalane (Thomas) Selby; son, Damon David (Amber Nicely) Selby; granddaughter, Serenity Selby, grandsons, Kaden Oliver, Gage Selby; sister, Luana (John) Crow; many nieces, nephews and "wonderful" friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Valerie Selby. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to family at



www.bakerstevensparrramore.com



