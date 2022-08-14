dayton-daily-news logo
SELL, Marsha Ruth

Age 75, formerly of Dayton, OH, and Charlevoix, MI, passed away at her home in Key Largo, FL. She was born to the late Charles and Wanda (Trent) Ruf in Tipp City, OH. She is preceded in death by her brothers Mark (Debbie) Ruf, Dan (Linda Trietsch) Ruf and Ben Ruf. She will be missed and remembered by her daughter Heidi (Stefan) Karlsson and son Rick Sell Jr.; brothers John (Marcia) Ruf and Ed (Linda) Ruf; sisters Mary Ruf (Craig Britton) and Anne Ruf; numerous nephews, nieces and their spouses and children.

A graveside service will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Tipp City, OH, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM. A wake will follow at the home of her brother John and his wife Marcia. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ActiveDisabledAmericans.org. Online memories of Marsha may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

