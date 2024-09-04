Seller, JoAnn

Seller (Ranstead), JoAnn



JoAnn "Joey" Seller passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024, surrounded by the love of "God is the Power, the Essence, of all things, seen and in the past, now and forever."



This is a Celebration of Life. She was born on May 24, 1924, in Indianapolis, IN, to Stanley Dumont and Esther Ranstead. She was a twin to Betty Lou Rutledge. JoAnn grew up in Indianapolis, Danville Indiana, St. Paul Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Peoria, Illinois and in her adult years moved to Dayton, Ohio, Kettering, Ohio and Bloomington, Indiana.



She met her future husband, James E. Seller, while attending Butler University. She has a B.S. degree and many hours towards a Master's degree in Botany from Butler and Indiana University on a Rockefeller Grant. Her husband served in World War II and later became a lawyer for General Motors as a Court Attorney. JoAnn was active in community affairs- as a Board Member of the Dayton Children's Hospital, Dayton Political Election Judge, Dayton Women's Club and the Fairmont Presbyterian Church.



After her husband passed away in 1974 JoAnn went to work. She was a professional clothes model, teller at Chase National Bank and Interior Designer, and a developer of job descriptions for the City Government of Kettering, Ohio. Also as a Junior High School substitute teacher for Mathematics and Science. And, to her great delight the sole owner and "Hands on Manager" of her 1,000 acre farm in Indiana. The farm was purchased by her family in 1823 from the U.S. Federal Government. It was always considered the "Family Jewel".



JoAnn's family was the center and joy of her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Gregory James Seller, married to and survived by Dodie (nee Dukes). She is survived by her son, Mark Alexander Seller married to Mary (nee: Cusella). She is also survived by the mother of Gregory's children, Barbara (nee: Schiller), five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.



JoAnn moved to Delphos, Ohio in 2009 to be near her family.



She is at "Peace in and with her God. He is the wind beneath her wings"



A Celebration of JoAnn's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Traditions of Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM prior to the service, beginning at 7:00 PM.



