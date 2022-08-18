SENIOR, Patrice

SENIOR (Jackson), Patrice



Patrice (Jackson) Senior, 71, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 26, 1950, to Frederick Jackson and Dorcas (Clay) Jackson. Patrice was a graduate of Springfield South High School. She received her B.S. in Education from Wilberforce University in 1974 and M.S. in Education from the University of Dayton in 1978.



Patrice had a passion for education and loved to teach. She dedicated 32 years of service as a teacher in the Springfield City School District at Hayward Middle School. After a brief retirement, she returned to teaching fourth grade at Springfield Christian School. She retired for the second time in 2011. She received numerous awards during her career, including "1996 – 1997 Favorite Teacher."



Patrice was a faithful member of Greater Grace Temple and an active community member. Affiliations include Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Order of the Eastern Star, and the Springfield Chapter of Frontiers International. She enjoyed fellowshipping with her family and friends, attending weekly bingo games, late-night online shopping, and cooking. She was a counselor, sister, and friend to many.



Patrice is survived by her mother; children, Traci Senior, Haron Senior, and Miles Senior; brothers, Kent Jackson, Kevin (Lisa) Jackson, and Kerry Jackson; sister-in-law, Mayola Johnson; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special nieces, Elena "Ducky" Casey and Latosha Jackson; special cousins, Myrna Ventress and Shirley Ventress; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and neighbors. Patrice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Ellsworth Senior; her father; brothers, Kenneth Jackson and Kennard Jackson; brothers-in-law, Dale Senior and William Johnson; sister-in-law, Martha Senior; nephews, Derek Senior and Hayden Jackson; and niece, Lolita Bess.



Patrice epitomized elegance. She will always be known for her strong faith, gentle spirit, famous sayings, and a smile that could brighten any room.



Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service which will be at 12 noon with Bishop Ronald M. Logan officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

