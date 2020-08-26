SENTERS, Leon Darrell Age 35, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 16, 1985, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, but lived in Ohio most of his life. He graduated from Edgewood High School Class of 2003. Leon enjoyed sports. He is survived by his mother, Susan (Lewis) Collins; his father, Leon (Renee) Senters; two brothers, Anthony Senters and Corey Senters; five sisters, Chelsea Senters, Peggy Neal, Bessie Neal, Barbara Neal and Autumn Senters; two maternal aunts, Barbara Weaver and Ruth Lutz; maternal grandfather, Robert Jordan; his best friend, Noel Whitt; and many extended family and friends. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

