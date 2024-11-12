Senu-Oke, Edward Olusina

In Memoriam to Dr. Professor Edward Olusina Senu-Oke

I find it hard to believe that

it is now four years since you

have been taken away from

our family. I think of you

often and I miss you so very

much. I pray every night that

your soul is resting at peace.

I still listen to your voice

when I watch the video

I took of you when we

spent the weekend at a hotel and spa in Geneva, Illinois.

Such wonderful memories! Hearing your voice as you talk

about your wishes for our children and how thankful

and blessed you are brings warmth to my heart. I watched

the video with tears in my eyes; the handsome strong

and healthy man I've always known you to be. Even though

I cry listening to your voice and watching you, I feel so

humbled and blessed to have had you as my husband,

friend, and father to our children. Times are different

for me without you, but please know that your lack

of physical presence in our lives is deeply felt. As I write this

tribute, I still struggle because I miss you very much.

Without your presence in our home, it feels empty. I know

that I am not alone, and I definitely enjoy our children,

grandchildren and their parents, but knowing that you

are no longer with us causes me great pain and anguish.

No matter what, our children and grandchildren can't take

the place of you. There are days that I talk about you

and all the great times we shared, and the emotion

overwhelms me. I can't touch you, kiss or even hold you

because physically you are no longer here. I miss our walks,

conversations, snuggling on the couch and just your touch,

letting me know that everything is ok. May the Lord

continue to bless your soul.

Lovingly, your wife, Helen Senu-Oke.



Another year is coming to pass from our goodbyes.

While we know it's only temporary until we see you again,

you're in our hearts, our minds and memories every day.

As your sons, we will never forget the conversations,

your care and concern to lead us, to grow us and prepare us

for the world, and as we strive to make you proudalways

out of love and respect for who you were and the man we

will always remember. We talk about you and the tears still

form. Your presence was so strong and your vibrance

and joy is so memorable and akin to light in how you always

brightened the room. We can still hear your voice as we

would join you in a room and remember how your

laughter would fill the space making your presence

magnetic, effortlessly drawing others in. This is the man we

remember as we reflect on your passing today. Dad, we love

you and our lives will forever be changed for the better

because of you. We will continue to miss you until the day

we come home and embrace you again.

Your sons, Daniel, Edward, Maxwell, Charlton.



In your absence, I see how much I am not like you.

I can now see and understand how you compensated me

for the things I lacked. If I talked with you ever again,

I'd tell you that mother seems very happy as she reflects

on memories and her relationship with you. If I had

a final request, I'd have you tell me your life story,

and I'd 'really' listen this time because I am a husband now,

and a father. I have questions for you, father, but I don't

have many people I can talk to these days. For now,

occasions to wear a suit and tie seem far and few between.

I miss not having the opportunity to confirm some things

about you that I suspect to be true. Since the last time you

were well, I've reflected on you, and the world, and I've

drawn some controversial conclusions. On occasion, I've

wondered how you would feel about me if you knew.

And then I wish I could ask you those questions. Thank you,

father, for the life you gave me. Thank you for the chance

you've given me to be as good a husband and a father as

you were. Rest in peace, father. Your son, Richmond.



I can't believe that it has been four years without you uncle.

We miss you so much and we are very thankful

for the knowledge you instilled in all of us. Continue to rest

with the Lord. Love, Your niece, Omotayo Olukoya.

