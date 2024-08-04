Seppelt, Elizabeth Ann



Elizabeth Ann Seppelt, 84 of Centerville, Ohio. Passed away July 19, 2024. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Seppelt, her parents Robert and Faye Brown, and four sisters, Gail (Donald) Wolfgang, Carol (John Edward) Johnson, Roberta (Lew) Anderson and Sue (Darrel) Marshall. She is survived by two daughters: Joan (Michael) Cordonnier and Tara (Craig) Lawson, four grandchildren: Adam (Anna) Cordonnier, Jill (Carl Burdick) Cordonnier, Taylor Lawson and Lauren Lawson, a great granddaughter, Amelia Cordonnier, two brothers: Raymond (Judy) Brown and Jim (Connie) Brown and many loving nieces and nephews. Ann loved kids and was a teacher her entire life. She spent the majority of her career at Dayton Public Schools, but even after retirement she loved reading to, playing with, and "teaching" her grandchildren any chance she got. Ann and her husband Bob loved to travel and spent a good portion of their winters in Florida. They were very active at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and also enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2000, at the age of 60, and was part of many clinical trials trying to ward off the terrible disease. She spent her last seven years as a resident of St. Leonard Retirement Community in Memory Care. The family would like to acknowledge and thank her caregivers from St. Leonard and Ohio's Hospice for taking such good care of her and becoming family. Visitation for Ann will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Faith Community 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458 on Friday August 9th at 10 am. A funeral mass will follow at 11am with a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ohio's Hospice in honor of the care they gave Ann in the years and especially the days before she passed. Give | Ohio's Hospice (ohioshospice.org). Services in care of www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



