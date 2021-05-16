Servaites, James

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SERVAITES</font><font size="2" color="#000000">, James "Jim"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 76, of Englewood, died peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on May 6, 2021. Jim was an Eagle Scout, a 1962 graduate of Chaminade High School and 1969 graduate of Wright State University. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Helen Servaites. He is survived by his wife: Theresa "Tess" (Keyes); daughter, Elizabeth; son, Edward (Beryl Cohen); grandson, Finbar Fleisher; and his brothers: Joseph, Jerome, Jan; along with numerous other relatives that will cherish his memory. A celebration of Jim's life is being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) in Jim's name. Online condolences and memories can be shared online with the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.KindredFuneralHome.com</u></font></p><br/>