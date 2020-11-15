SESSLER, Albert

SESSLER, Jr., Albert Louis



Age 95, of Kettering, Ohio, died on October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert L. Sessler, Sr., and Eva Ames (Dedrick) Sessler, and by his first wife, Irene. He is survived by his wife Robin; son Curtis and wife Pamela Kiser; son Scott and wife



Diane; Daughter Janice and partner Gordon Euller; stepson William Denty, Jr.; stepdaughter Maurene McHenry and



husband Timothy McHenry; grandchildren Leigh, Drew, Claire, Sarah, Eric and Helen; sister Kathryn Koth, of Hayward,



California, and several nieces and nephews.



Albert graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering and from the George Washington University with a Juris Doctor degree. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma engineering honor societies and The Order of the Coif legal honor society, as well as Delta Theta Phi legal fraternity. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the 6th Infantry Division in the Southwest Pacific, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, as well as the Combat Infantry Badge and the Combat Medic Badge. He also saw service



during the Korean Conflict as a platoon leader and company commander at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



He was an assistant examiner in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and then was employed by NCR Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, as an intellectual property attorney for 39 years, and ultimately as Assistant Chief Counsel. He



traveled widely in many foreign countries, and enjoyed reading, photography, golf and bridge. He was a long time active member and former president of the congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering. He was an active



volunteer, serving on the City of Kettering Board of Zoning Appeals for over 40 years, and at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, contributing over 2,700 hours there over 13 years. He was a life member and past president of the Dayton Intellectual Property Law Association, and a life member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association. Other memberships included the NCR Country Club, the



Kettering Sister City Association, American Legion Post 598, and a Great Books study group.



A private funeral service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kettering, OH 45429.

