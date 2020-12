SETSER, Flossie Irene



Age 86 of Kettering, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11 am at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Donnellsville, Ohio. Pastor Nick Osborn will officiate. Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at



